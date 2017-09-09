Reese Witherspoon Honored Daughter Ava Phillippe's 18th Birthday In The Most Heartfelt Way

They grow up so fast! Reese Witherspoon has officially raised a full-blown adult.
The Oscar winner's daughter, Ava, turned 18 on Saturday and Reese honored the milestone with a sweet throwback photo of the pair.
"Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom," Reese captioned the snap, which shows the mother-daughter duo cuddling cheek-to-cheek when Ava was just a toddler.
With matching blue eyes and beachy blonde locks, Ava and her famous mom's strikingly similar appearance have been on public display throughout the teen's life. Most recently, the lookalike pair made headlines last month while posing together on the red carpet for the premiere of Reese's new movie "Home Again."
The "Big Little Lies" star has clearly honored their relationship with thoughtful gestures away from the spotlight, as well.
Ava shared an Instagram photo on Saturday showing a ribbon-wrapped stack of envelopes with the top one reading "Ava's First Birthday," hinting to her followers that Reese has penned a hand-written tribute to her every year.
"18 letters that made me cry (hard) today, courtesy of my lovely mother," she captioned.
Ava is Reese's older child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple also shares son Deacon, 13.
-- Erin Biglow