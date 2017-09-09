Reese Witherspoon Honored Daughter Ava Phillippe's 18th Birthday In The Most Heartfelt Way

They grow up so fast! Reese Witherspoon has officially raised a full-blown adult.

The Oscar winner's daughter, Ava, turned 18 on Saturday and Reese honored the milestone with a sweet throwback photo of the pair.

"Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe! Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE ❤ and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom," Reese captioned the snap, which shows the mother-daughter duo cuddling cheek-to-cheek when Ava was just a toddler.