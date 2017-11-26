Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Dazzles At Paris Debutante Ball

Ava Phillippe was the belle of the ball at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris!
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old daughter made her society debut alongside 19 other young women at the famous ball in the City of Light, and did it in epic Hollywood style as she waltzed to "La La Land."
Ava was escorted to the ball at The Peninsula Paris hotel by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, 19, known to his friends as "Pacho." Ava donned a breathtaking, sparkling gold, long-sleeved ballgown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The teenager wore her blonde locks half-up, half-down for a classic look.
After entering the ball, Ava, twirled around the dance floor with her handsome date as the audience looked on. Pacho's sister, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, also made her debut at the debutant ball, according to People.
Reese, who looked pretty in a black dress with floral accents, was also on hand and was spotted posing for photos alongside her stunning daughter. The mother-daughter duo, who are known for their striking resemblance, looked lovely together.
It was definitely a night fit for a princess! Vogue Brasil writer Bruno Astuto shared several photos on his Instagram account and shared details about the Maharaja. Pacho, who plays for India's national polo team, made headlines when he agreed to be Ava's date as he is reportedly a close friend of Prince William and Prince Harry.
Ava wasn't the only big star offspring to attend the ball. Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, was also in attendance. In previous years, Larry David's daughter, Romy David, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis, Clint Eastwood's daughter, and Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sophia Rose Stallone have all made their society debut at the famous ball.
But Ava was certainly the one to watch at this year's ball!