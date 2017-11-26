Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Dazzles At Paris Debutante Ball

Ava Phillippe was the belle of the ball at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old daughter made her society debut alongside 19 other young women at the famous ball in the City of Light, and did it in epic Hollywood style as she waltzed to "La La Land."

Ava was escorted to the ball at The Peninsula Paris hotel by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, 19, known to his friends as "Pacho." Ava donned a breathtaking, sparkling gold, long-sleeved ballgown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The teenager wore her blonde locks half-up, half-down for a classic look.