Renee Zellweger Set To Portray Judy Garland In Upcoming Biopic

Renee Zellweger landed the role of a lifetime! The 48-year-old actress will portray Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic, "Judy."

According to a report in Variety, "Judy" will focus on "The Wizard of Oz" star's final five weeks of shows in London along with her battle with her management and other icons. The storyline will reportedly capture the difficulties Judy had being away from her children, her ongoing exhaustion, and how she struggled to continue on with her responsibilities.

This biopic is in good hands. Tom Edge, who also wrote "The Crown," has developed the script and it will also feature some of Judy's best-known songs.