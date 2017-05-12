'Rent' Coming To Fox As Live Musical; 'Grease: Live' EP & Estate Of Jonathan Larson To Produce

Fox is ushering in some "Seasons of Love." "Rent" will be the network's next live musical.



On Friday afternoon, the network announced that the production was coming to Fox. The Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will be executive produced by Marc Platt, with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson, Fox said in a release.

"We are so honored to partner with the estate of the brilliant Jonathan Larson and producer Marc Platt on one of the great musicals of our time," Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group, said in a joint statement. "The title is so iconic, the music is so beloved, and the themes are as meaningful today as they were when the show first premiered on Broadway. With Marc overseeing this project, we are sure it will have a profound impact on the legions of fans who know and love this musical."