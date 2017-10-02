Report: Tom Petty Is Clinging To Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Tom Petty is reportedly clinging to life after suffering a full cardiac arrest on Sunday at his home in Malibu.
The Lost Hills Sheriffs Station did confirm to Access Hollywood that at 10:46 PM on Sunday their deputies responded to an unresponsive patient in his 60s who was not breathing. They assisted the Los Angeles Fire Department with transportation to UCLA Santa Monica. Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed that they responded to a patient at Tom Petty’s Malibu address.
Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs on the main stage on day 2 of The Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 22, 2012 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Getty Images)
TMZ previously reported that Petty went into cardiac arrest on Sunday at his home in Malibu and was found unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics arrived and transported him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support. Conflicting reports are circulating about whether the singer has passed away or is still alive. One source tell Access Hollywood that he is still alive and on life support at the hospital, while another source tells Access Hollywood that the rocker has passed away already.
Tom Petty from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers posed in New York in 1976 (Getty Images)
Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The group is known for several big hits including, "American Girl," "Free Fallin'," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Breakdown," "Listen to Her Heart” and “Last Dance With Mary Jane.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
The legendary rocker earned 18 Grammy nominations and 3 Grammy wins in his lifetime.
Petty was on tour with his band and his last concert was at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 25. He was set to conclude his tour in New York City on November 9.
In December, Petty told Rolling Stone that he thought this would be the group’s final tour together. "I don't think so. I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We're all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time.”