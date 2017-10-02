Report: Tom Petty Is Clinging To Life After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The group is known for several big hits including, "American Girl," "Free Fallin'," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Breakdown," "Listen to Her Heart” and “Last Dance With Mary Jane.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

The legendary rocker earned 18 Grammy nominations and 3 Grammy wins in his lifetime.

Petty was on tour with his band and his last concert was at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 25. He was set to conclude his tour in New York City on November 9.

In December, Petty told Rolling Stone that he thought this would be the group’s final tour together. "I don't think so. I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We're all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time.”



