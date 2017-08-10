Ricky Martin Says Versace Murder Drama Is Respectful

Ricky Martin said he reassured Gianni Versace's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico that the pair will be treated respectfully in a TV drama about Versace's 1997 murder.

"I'll make sure people fall in love with your relationship with Gianni," Martin, who plays D'Amico in FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," recounted telling him.

Martin said he spoke by phone Wednesday to D'Amico after he had publicly criticized the series for what he called inaccuracies. It's in production and set to air in January.