Rihanna, Amal Clooney & Donatella Versace Will Host The 2018 Met Gala With — Find Out The Theme!

The Met Gala is already the party of the year, but when you have Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace as the 2018 hosts, it is guaranteed to be epic.

Vogue announced the three superstars would host the annual fashion gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Wednesday and also revealed that the theme for next years's gala would be "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

According to Vogue, the theme is, "Designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum's holdings […]"