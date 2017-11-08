Rihanna, Amal Clooney & Donatella Versace Will Host The 2018 Met Gala With — Find Out The Theme!

The Met Gala is already the party of the year, but when you have Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace as the 2018 hosts, it is guaranteed to be epic.
Vogue announced the three superstars would host the annual fashion gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Wednesday and also revealed that the theme for next years's gala would be "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
According to Vogue, the theme is, "Designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum's holdings […]"
In years past, Katy Perry, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Swift have all joined Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, as co-hosts for the most glamorous night of the year.
This year's hosts have attended 24 Met Galas combined. RiRi has attended seven times and performed at the gala twice, Donatella has attended the gala 16 times since 1995, and Amal has gone once.
The 2018 Met Gala will be taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on April 30.
The fashionable night is a hotbed of incredible looks with tons of stars wowing in themed looks. We can only imagine what the stars are going to be wearing this upcoming year.