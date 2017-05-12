Rihanna, Charlize Theron & Demi Moore Hit Dior Show In Los Angeles

Dior took its star-studded crowd on an ultra-chic cave expedition Thursday night with an eclectic cruise collection inspired by the Lascaux caves in southwestern France.

Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Brie Larson, Kelly Rowland and Nick Jonas were among the A-list audience packed into glammed-up, safari-style tents atop a hilly nature reserve northwest of Los Angeles.

"We would like to share with this collection another side of this beautiful city," explained creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in an interview before the dusty, outdoor runway show featuring live rhythmic music. "There is not only red carpet!"