Rihanna Rides Into Her NYFW Show On The Back Of A Motocross Bike

"I think music and fashion are so coincided together, and with (Rihanna), she is like equal parts a music beast and a fashion beast. And everybody has a little bit of it, they mix it up, but she's been doing it since she started," Diplo said of Rihanna, who released her first album in 2005. "Like, she's always been on both sides. So she's a veteran in that world. So it's amazing to be here for her show."

Last week, Rihanna — born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados — launched Fenty Beauty, which features makeup designed for all skin colors. The 29-year-old said she wanted to be sure all women, no matter their complexion, could use her products.

"She's a great businesswoman," R&B singer Jhene Aiko said of Rihanna at the show. "She's definitely a great role model for young girls, especially girls of color, to look up to and see all that she's doing."

While Rihanna debuted 50 different looks at the show, the overall highlight? A black dress revealing some of the waist, paired with a baggy army green jacket to give it the Rihanna edge.

And if there's one thing Rihanna is, it is risk-taker: She didn't even wear a helmet when she rode on the bike.