Rihanna Steals The Show At NBA Finals Opener

LeBron James and Kevin Durant may have been stars on the court for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but Rihanna's the one who scored a social media slam dunk.

The music superstar and noted LeBron fan sat courtside for the inaugural showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday night, and kick-started a viral sensation with her enthusiasm.

Twitter users caught commentator Jeff Van Gundy marveling over RiRi's presence, even after an impressive showcase from LeBron.