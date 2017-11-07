Rising Star Kelsea Ballerini Honored At ASCAP Country Music Awards

Singer songwriters Rodney Crowell and Kelsea Ballerini and hit country songwriter Ashley Gorley were honored at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

Ballerini, whose second album "Unapologetically" came out last week, was given the Vanguard Award and performed her song "In Between." She is also nominated for female vocalist of the year on Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards.

"Songwriting is my favorite part of what I do," Ballerini said.