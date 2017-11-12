Rita Ora Rocks A Bathrobe And a Towel At The 2017 MTV EMA Awards

Talk about making a fresh entrance on the red carpet!
Rita Ora looked shower chic on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMA Awards on Sunday in London. The 26-year-old singer slipped into a bathrobe and pulled her hair into a towel on her head. She polished off the bath-ready style with a ton of diamond necklaces, a pop of red lipstick and a set of sky-high heels.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) (Getty Images)
While the look was definitely different, it wasn't without flaws. Rita suffered a couple mini wardrobe malfunctions in her bathrobe as she walked down the carpet and accidentally flashed her undies.
The style was wild, but we'd expect nothing less from the "Your Song" songbird.
Rita wasn't the only red carpet stunner. Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Pixie Lott also made incredible entrances.