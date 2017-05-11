'Riverdale' EP Roberto Aguirre-Scasa On That Shocking Season 1 Finale Cliffhanger

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa: I can't say for sure. I will say that it looked like he had lost a lot of blood and I [can] say though, we do see Fred in the season premiere of Season 2. We do see him.

Access: Hermione was fairly shady throughout that whole episode. We saw a different Hermione than we were used to seeing. Did she know something like that was coming?

Roberto: Wow. That's a really interesting question. Hermione did become a shady character. The thought of Hermione being so shady she might have had knowledge of Fred being attacked is so dark and shady. I'm going to say that that's something we're going to explore in Season 2 and, many people will be wondering the same exact thing as you. Many people will be thinking that.

Access: I mean, we know Hiram is coming in, so that's obviously – that's where our thoughts are going.

Roberto: And, you know, Mark [Consuelos, who will play Hiram Lodge in Season 2] is so charismatic and so sexy and handsome and great, I really want to think of Hiram [and] Hermione as kind of Frank and Claire Underwood from 'House of Cards,' kind of working together and you're terrified of what they might do together.

Access: … So, Cheryl clearly needs some professional help. Is that something you're planning to explore? She obviously tried to kill herself and then she burnt a house. So--

Roberto: Yeah, the idea of Cheryl in therapy is quite provocative. I mean, she's also the kind of character who -- she was sort of baptized in ice and then rose from the fires like the phoenix. There's also a universe where Cheryl doesn't believe she needs help and feels like if she survives what she survived it's for a reason and it's made her stronger.

Access: But hold on, the courts will decide if somebody who commits arson needs help, right? That would be something that potentially a court would say, 'You need to –'

Roberto: 100 percent. But who's to know what will be said about that fire in Thorn Hill. Who's to know what really happened in Thorn Hill -- only Cheryl and Penelope. And if Penelope can't say what's happened, the person's word we're going to have to take is Cheryl's. So who knows what the courts will think about that fire.

Access: Got it. Good point. You know, the teenagers have been through a lot this season. Are we going to be diving into the consequences of some of the things that happened in Season 1? I mean, look, we had a kid who tried to commit suicide, we had a whole bunch of kids who watched a murder of someone their age in a video, which [is] traumatic ... arson, a kid whose dad's in jail and is juggling family things, another kid whose dad was shot in front of him. How much are you getting into the psyche of kids in Season 2?

Roberto: We're doing all of that. I think absolutely we're going to delve deep into everyone's psychologies and you laid out all these huge events and we're going to play the consequences of those events and they're really going to kind of be the driving force of Season 2. For instance, you know, I think the biggest person is Archie. … Archie saw his father gunned down in cold blood right in front of him ... And, you know, for me it's sort of like as monumental a moment and as defining a moment as when Bruce Wayne sees his parents get gunned down in Crime Alley, or when Peter Parker learns that his beloved Uncle Ben was killed by the burglar. Those are defining moments that change their lives forever and I think the same will be true of [Archie].

Access: So Fred's dead then, is that what we're saying?

Roberto: I'm saying you have to tune into the season premiere to find out. But, I'll say this, we're absolutely in a world where that can happen.

Access: So does Molly [Ringwald] then come back? Are you in talks with her to bring her back more strongly in Season 2?

Roberto: We all loved Molly as Mary and I think Molly had a good time and I think the fans loved seeing her, so Molly doesn't need a reason to come back to Riverdale -- it's an open door invitation. But yes, this would seem to suggest that perhaps [Mary] will come back to take care of Archie.