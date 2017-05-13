'Riverdale': Find Out Who Is Playing Reggie Mantle In Season 2

"[W]hen we started talking about Season 2, it felt like we kind of need more Reggie, and we were trying to work it out, but, you know, sometimes these things don't work out," "Riverdale" Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Access last month after the re-casting news broke.



Reggie is a member of the Riverdale High School football team and earlier in the season competed with Archie (KJ Apa) to become the team captain, following the death of Jason Blossom. Archie won the honor, but ended up telling the coach Reggie should captain the team.



"Riverdale" was picked up for Season 2 by The CW. It wrapped up its first season on Thursday. A premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced.