'Riverdale’ Hotties KJ Appa and Charles Melton Hit The Soccer Field For Charity

"Riverdale" stars KJ Appa and Charles Melton got hearts racing on the soccer field — and all for a good cause.

The hunky CW stars participated in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Legends & Stars charity alumni match alongside stars from shows like "The 100" and "Once Upon A Time.

KJ and Charles teamed up against professional soccer players to raise money for British Columbia Children's Hospital.

Not only did they support a good cause, but the "Riverdale" stars also had fans freaking out over the hot pics from the field!

Me & the water boy

Charles couldn't help but throw a little shade towards KJ, calling him the "team waterboy" in this Instagram.

Great game for BC children's hospital

The bromance is very much alive in "Riverdale!"

-- Oscar Gracey

