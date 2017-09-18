'Riverdale’ Hotties KJ Appa and Charles Melton Hit The Soccer Field For Charity

"Riverdale" stars KJ Appa and Charles Melton got hearts racing on the soccer field — and all for a good cause.
The hunky CW stars participated in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Legends & Stars charity alumni match alongside stars from shows like "The 100" and "Once Upon A Time.
KJ and Charles teamed up against professional soccer players to raise money for British Columbia Children's Hospital.
Not only did they support a good cause, but the "Riverdale" stars also had fans freaking out over the hot pics from the field!
Charles couldn't help but throw a little shade towards KJ, calling him the "team waterboy" in this Instagram.
The bromance is very much alive in "Riverdale!"
-- Oscar Gracey