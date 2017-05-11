'Riverdale' Season 1 Finale Preview: Producer Previews Archie's 'Truest Hero Moment'

"The penultimate episode so raised the bar that we had to make sure the finale was not the letdown, and my hope is it isn't," Aguirre-Sacasa told us on Wednesday.

When we spoke to the EP last week about the Clifford twist, he said the finale would delve more into the questions that remain about the Blossoms. And, with Cheryl and Penelope the only members of that part of the Blossom family left, they have a storyline to unpack as they deal with what happened.

"There's a huge Penelope/Cheryl story in the finale," the EP told us last week.



We also learned that although FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) didn't kill Jason Blossom, his involvement in the cover up is likely to keep him behind bars for some time.