'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Insensitive Halloween Tweet

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart found herself in some hot water after she sent out a tweet over the weekend, which rubbed some fans the wrong way.
The 21-year-old actress posted a DeviantArt photo she found on Instagram of a woman dressed up as a "demon,” and wearing a black bodysuit and covered head-to-toe in black body paint. She captioned the tweet, "Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul"
"Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul"
The reactions to the photo and tweet were mixed, with some fans suggesting that the costume looked like blackface. Other fans added that they hoped she wasn’t planning to “do blackface” for Halloween. In the opposing camp, some fans felt the photo wasn’t at all insensitive.
Lili deleted the tweet and sent out two apology tweets to her fans regardless.
"I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive. I saw a pic on Halloween Instagram and didn't think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive," she tweeted. "I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could've been misinterpreted."
While Lili will likely have to look for another costume, she may be able to draw some inspiration from her hit CW show. Lili plays Betty Cooper in the murder mystery show “Riverdale" and her character is on pace to be one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year. She tweeted out her excitement about everyone's costumes and said, "I'm so excited to see all of the Betty Cooper Halloween costumes this year"
Perhaps Lili can go as Betty this year too!
-- Kevin Zelman