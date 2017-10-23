'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Insensitive Halloween Tweet

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart found herself in some hot water after she sent out a tweet over the weekend, which rubbed some fans the wrong way.

The 21-year-old actress posted a DeviantArt photo she found on Instagram of a woman dressed up as a "demon,” and wearing a black bodysuit and covered head-to-toe in black body paint. She captioned the tweet, "Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul"