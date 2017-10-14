'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Story

(Getty Images)
"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is another one of Hollywood’s leading ladies bravely opening up about sexual harassment in light of the allegations against famed producer Harvey Weinstein.
In a new post on Tumblr, the 21-year-old actress wrote about her own experience with sexual assault after feeling violated by an older male co-star as a teenager.
"I feel the need to share a story of my own personal experience where a man in a position of power over me, used that said power to try and take advantage of me," she wrote.
"I'm not comfortable giving specific details about the situation because I don't feel it’s necessary. All that matters is that he tried to force himself on me when we were on a date."
Lili went on to describe the moment she fought back against her assailant, and the fear that coursed through her mind as it happened.
"I had to stop him and say 'no, I don’t want that,' and 'I can’t do that.' I physically walked away from the situation before it could get any worse," she said. "I remember feeling like this was a scene right out of a horror movie."
While her experience is unrelated to that of the women coming forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Lili cannot help but connect her experience to theirs.
"He had more power. If I said something, maybe the production would be halted… I would be looked at as dramatic and a diva, no one would want to work with me again," she wrote.
"So I understand how these women feel -- the women coming forward about being harassed and assaulted by Harvey Weinstein… I stand with them. I believe them. I believe in standing up for yourself as a woman and coming forward about sexual harassment."
The CW star's accusation comes just days after actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne detailed their sexual harassment experiences.
You can read Lili’s entire post on Tumblr.