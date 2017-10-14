'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Story

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is another one of Hollywood’s leading ladies bravely opening up about sexual harassment in light of the allegations against famed producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a new post on Tumblr, the 21-year-old actress wrote about her own experience with sexual assault after feeling violated by an older male co-star as a teenager.

"I feel the need to share a story of my own personal experience where a man in a position of power over me, used that said power to try and take advantage of me," she wrote.