Rob Dyrdek Honors Late Friend Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin: 'We Truly Were Brothers'

Rob Dyrdek has paid a heartfelt tribute to Christopher "Big Black" Boykin.

Following the unexpected death of his "Rob & Big" co-star on Tuesday, Dyrdek took to social media to share his grief and a few touching photos of his late friend.

"My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality," Dyrdek wrote on Instagram, captioning a playful throwback photo of him and Boykin on a swing.