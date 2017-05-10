Rob Dyrdek Honors Late Friend Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin: 'We Truly Were Brothers'

Rob Dyrdek has paid a heartfelt tribute to Christopher "Big Black" Boykin.
Following the unexpected death of his "Rob & Big" co-star on Tuesday, Dyrdek took to social media to share his grief and a few touching photos of his late friend.
"My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality," Dyrdek wrote on Instagram, captioning a playful throwback photo of him and Boykin on a swing.
"I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart," he continued.
In addition to starring together in their inaugural MTV reality hit from 2006 to 2008, the pals also appeared on Dyrdek's spin-off series "Fantasy Factory" and "Ridiculousness."
Dyrdek later shared a snap of Boykin cradling his baby son, a memory which the skateboarder and entrepreneur told his Insta followers is now especially poignant.
"I am so thankful for this moment... thank you for being an amazing human being and brother," he wrote.
Boykin was 45 years old and is survived by his by his ex-wife, Shannon, and their daughter, Isis Rea, 9.
MTV personality Chanel West Coast also paid tribute to the late star.
"RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family," she tweeted.
-- Erin Biglow