Rob Kardashian Shares A Throwback Picture Of Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is giving us a glimpse of a much-younger Blac Chyna.

The reality star posted a picture on his Instagram on Tuesday of Chyna as a teenager.

"Awww look at my little Angela at 14," he captioned. "Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!!"

Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

READ: Blac Chyna & Baby Dream Enjoy A Pool Day With Amber Rose

He also shared another throwback shot of the mother of his child, where she is seen smiling and sitting on a bed.

"On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thought is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child," he captioned. "She is beautiful and gave my first child."

On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

WATCH: Kris Jenner On Son Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Post-Baby Plans

Rob and Chyna share a baby girl together, Dream Kardashian.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk38

Related news

Latest News