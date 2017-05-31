Rob Kardashian Shares A Throwback Picture Of Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is giving us a glimpse of a much-younger Blac Chyna.
The reality star posted a picture on his Instagram on Tuesday of Chyna as a teenager.
"Awww look at my little Angela at 14," he captioned. "Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!!"
He also shared another throwback shot of the mother of his child, where she is seen smiling and sitting on a bed.
"On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thought is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child," he captioned. "She is beautiful and gave my first child."
Rob and Chyna share a baby girl together, Dream Kardashian.
-- Stephanie Swaim