Rob Kardashian's Instagram Disappears After Outburst At Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian says Instagram shut down his page on Wednesday following his flurry of posts attacking his former fiancée.

Kardashian then brought his tirade to Twitter, accusing fellow reality star Blac Chyna of infidelity, promiscuity and drug use.

Earlier in the day, he posted explicit photos of Chyna on Instagram. She responded on Snapchat with a claim that Kardashian had beaten her. The post has since been deleted.

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

(Getty Images)

Both were top trending topics worldwide on Twitter.

Attempts to reach representatives for Kardashian and Chyna were unsuccessful.

Instagram released a statement saying: "We value maintaining a safe and supportive space for our community and we work to remove reported content that violates our guidelines."

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April of 2016 and starred in an E! reality show about their relationship. The couple split up a month later.

