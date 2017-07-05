Rob Kardashian's Instagram Disappears After Outburst At Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian says Instagram shut down his page on Wednesday following his flurry of posts attacking his former fiancée.

Kardashian then brought his tirade to Twitter, accusing fellow reality star Blac Chyna of infidelity, promiscuity and drug use.

Earlier in the day, he posted explicit photos of Chyna on Instagram. She responded on Snapchat with a claim that Kardashian had beaten her. The post has since been deleted.