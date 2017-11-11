Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Brad Paisley & More Stars Celebrate Veteran's Day

The stars are paying tribute this Veteran's Day!
Chris Hemsworth kicked off the tributes to those who've served and shared a photo of himself visiting the memorial for the men who he portrays in his upcoming movie, "12 Strong."
Chris wrote alongside the snap, "Humbled to visit the statue erected to commemorate the first-responders we portray in @12strongmovie. They rode horses into uncharted danger and defined bravery. Thank you to all the men and women around the world who have served and continue to serve. #remembranceday #veteransday #lestweforget"
His "Avengers" co-star Robert Downey Jr. got together with a group to jam in honor of the vets.
Brad Paisley thanks servicemen and servicewomen with a snap from one of his concerts.
Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of her grandfather in uniform and opened up about her family's history in the military.
"On this day, I honor my grandfather (pictured), my father, my uncle, my aunt, and my mother for serving our country in the US military. To all the men and women who proudly serve or have served, thank you. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay #GodBless," she wrote.
"Nashville" star Charles Esten shared a sweet snap wearing an American flag hat and he thanked all those who have served.
"Macgyver" star Lucas Till paid tribute to his own father, who serves in the military.
Jessica Biel shared some important and devestating stats on Veteran's Day.
Eva Longoria said a simple, "Thank you!"
Thank you, veterans!