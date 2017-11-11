Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Brad Paisley & More Stars Celebrate Veteran's Day

The stars are paying tribute this Veteran's Day! 

Chris Hemsworth kicked off the tributes to those who've served and shared a photo of himself visiting the memorial for the men who he portrays in his upcoming movie, "12 Strong." 

Chris wrote alongside the snap, "Humbled to visit the statue erected to commemorate the first-responders we portray in @12strongmovie. They rode horses into uncharted danger and defined bravery. Thank you to all the men and women around the world who have served and continue to serve. #remembranceday #veteransday #lestweforget" 

Humbled to visit the statue erected to commemorate the first-responders we portray in @12strongmovie. They rode horses into uncharted danger and defined bravery. Thank you to all the men and women around the world who have served and continue to serve. #remembranceday #veteransday #lestweforget

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

His "Avengers" co-star Robert Downey Jr. got together with a group to jam in honor of the vets.

Our #VeteransDay celebration (with @funkcake). To our veterans servicemen and women and of course your families, thank you for your service... ⠀ (????credit @jimmy_rich)

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

Brad Paisley thanks servicemen and servicewomen with a snap from one of his concerts. 

Thank you for your service. #veteransday

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of her grandfather in uniform and opened up about her family's history in the military. 

"On this day, I honor my grandfather (pictured), my father, my uncle, my aunt, and my mother for serving our country in the US military. To all the men and women who proudly serve or have served, thank you. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay #GodBless," she wrote. 

On this day, I honor my grandfather (pictured), my father, my uncle, my aunt, and my mother for serving our country in the US military. To all the men and women who proudly serve or have served, thank you. ???????? #VeteransDay #GodBless

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

"Nashville" star Charles Esten shared a sweet snap wearing an American flag hat and he thanked all those who have served. 

On this day, and every other, may God bless our veterans. And may we, the defended, always remember and honor their countless sacrifices. #veteransday Cap courtesy of @ckffdn! ????????✨

A post shared by Charles Esten (@charles_esten) on

"Macgyver" star Lucas Till paid tribute to his own father, who serves in the military. 

My dad’s the coolest dude I️ know. Thank you and all veterans for your service. #veteransday #thankyouforyourservice

A post shared by Lucas Till (@lucastill) on

Jessica Biel shared some important and devestating stats on Veteran's Day. 

Today we honor our veterans, but the hard truth is 22 veterans commit suicide every day. 1 in 5 veterans with PTSD struggle with addiction. @heroesandhorses is an organization that is relentlessly dedicated to changing those stats. Here’s the trailer for their compelling film.  You can also watch the entire movie for free by clicking the link up top in my bio. #NotAVacation #WhatsYour500?

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Eva Longoria said a simple, "Thank you!"

Land of the free because of the BRAVE 🇺🇸To all the men and women protecting our country, THANK YOU! #VeteransDay

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Thank you, veterans! 


