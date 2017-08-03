Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge In The 'Harry Potter' Films, Dies At 91

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 91.

His family said Hardy died Thursday after "a tremendous life: a giant career in theater, television and film spanning more than 70 years."

Born in 1925, Hardy served in the Royal Air Force during World War II and studied at Oxford University, where he became friends with another aspiring actor, Richard Burton.