Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Wears Nothing But Rose Petals

Robin Thicke's girlfriend, April Love Geary, celebrated her 23rd birthday with a nude photo!
April shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday of herself laying on a bed, and wearing nothing but an untied green and red robe with rose petals strategically placed across her body. The sexy snap showcased her growing baby bump.
"SO EXTRA 🌹🌹🌹," the mother-to-be captioned her photo.
The hot pic wasn't the only post that April shared on Wednesday! Earlier, she snapped a pic wearing the same green and pink robe and held onto four extremely large bouquets of red roses. Perhaps she used the same bouquets for her petal pic later!
"And it's not even my birthday!! (tomorrow) I have the best boyfriend in the world! Peep the sticker in the background tho," the mother-to-be captioned her photo.
April confirmed in November that she and her "Blurred Lines" singer boyfriend are expecting their first child together.
"You guys!!! Look what I'm making!!!! Note her foot that's over her head. Got long legs like her mama!"
This will be the second child for Robin Thicke, who was previously married to high-school sweetheart, Paula Patton for 10 years. The duo have one child together, 7-year-old son Julian.
Happy birthday, April!
-- Kevin Zelman