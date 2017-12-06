Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Wears Nothing But Rose Petals

Robin Thicke's girlfriend, April Love Geary, celebrated her 23rd birthday with a nude photo!

April shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday of herself laying on a bed, and wearing nothing but an untied green and red robe with rose petals strategically placed across her body. The sexy snap showcased her growing baby bump.

"SO EXTRA 🌹🌹🌹," the mother-to-be captioned her photo.