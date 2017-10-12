Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspended Amid Harvey Weinstein Harassment Claims – See Celebs' Shocking Reactions

Rose McGowan has not held back her feelings in her recent tweets accusing mega-producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and abuse. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram of a screenshot from Twitter explaining that her account had been temporarily suspended because Twitter believed she had violated their rules.

She captioned her post, "TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport"