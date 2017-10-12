Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspended Amid Harvey Weinstein Harassment Claims – See Celebs' Shocking Reactions

Rose McGowan has not held back her feelings in her recent tweets accusing mega-producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and abuse. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram of a screenshot from Twitter explaining that her account had been temporarily suspended because Twitter believed she had violated their rules.
She captioned her post, "TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport"
Leading up to her suspension from Twitter, Rose took aim at multiple celebrities and alleged that they had sheltered Weinstein for years.
She had strong words for Ben Affleck after he made his statements about Weinstein's scandal. Rose told Ben to "f**k off" in one tweet and followed with an additional tweet that read, "@benaffleck "GOD****IT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT" you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie."
She also sent out a tweet targeting The Weinstein Company that read, "TWC You don't get to change your company name & be done with it. Every man there has blood of sorrow on their hands. You are dirty."
Celebrities rallied around Rose on Wednesday after her Twitter was suspended and shared their thoughts on her situation with their own tweets:
As of Thursday morning, Twitter has "unlocked" Rose's Twitter account and she is able to use all of Twitter's functions.
-- Kevin Zelman