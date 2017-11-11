Rosie O'Donnell Claims She Knew Whitney Houston Was A Lesbian

Rosie O'Donnell says she knew Whitney Houston was a lesbian.

Rosie opened up on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" about Whitney's rumored romantic relationship with her assistant, Robyn Crawford.

"I didn't know them as a couple per se, but I knew that they were together," Rosie, 55, said in the interview. "I'm friends with a lot of very athletic, older lesbian women who are in the WNBA. And that’s sort of the group [they hung out with], all of these basketball-playing women. So, I knew that and I knew it for a very long time."

Rumors surrounding Whitney's sexuality recently surfaced after the documentary "Whitney: Can I Be Me" aired on Showtime in August. In the film, several of Whitney's family members claimed that her relationship with Robyn was more than just a longtime friendship.