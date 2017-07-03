Rumer Willis Celebrates 6 Months Of Sobriety: 'I Have Never Been More Proud Of Myself'

Rumer Willis is celebrating six months of being sober.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore says on Instagram that she's "never been more proud" of herself after what she calls "the long journey."

Rumer Willis guest starred in four episodes of Fox's "Empire" earlier this year. She's also known for winning Season 20 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015. Willis has ventured into music recently. She went on tour with a cabaret-style show last year.

I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself ????

The 28-year-old's younger sister, Tallulah, got sober after entering rehab for substance abuse and an eating disorder in 2014.

