'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Alaska Drops New Music Video For 'Come To Brazil'

Alaska Thunderf**k is showing her love for Brazil in a major way!
The "All Stars 2" winner just dropped her new music video for her sick single, "Come to Brazil."
Let's be honest, if you've made it in Brazil you're pretty much set as a pop star, as the fans there notoriously skip fanning and go straight to stanning, pleading for their idols to visit them via Twitter and other social media platforms.
And Queen Alaska is delivering to her devoted Brazilian stan base -- the song is an all-out love letter to the Latin America country, which is home to some of the most avid "Drag Race" fans out there.
"Come to Brazil" also features fellow drag queens Alexia Twister, Cherry Pop, Duda Dello Russo, Ginger Moon, Greta Dubois, Lamona Divine, Pamela Sapphic, Samantha Banks, Seelky and Tiffany Bradshaw.
The sickening video, which was directed by Juily Manghirmalani and Luiz Guilherme Moura, also features gag-worthy dancers Felipe Baptista, Ingrid Marques, Leyllah Diva Black, Laís Ishikawa, Nathalia Ernesto and Vinicius Moraes.
Alaska has been on a serious musical roll lately.
The snake queen also recently released the hilarious music video for "Valentina" and sang opposite Bob the Drag Queen in "Yet Another Dig."
-- Stephanie Swaim