'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winners Bob The Drag Queen & Alaska Release New Music Video

Bob the Drag Queen's new "Yet Another Dig" music video is truly sickening and it features a special collaboration with Alaska Thunderf*ck.
The "RuPaul's Drag Race" winners released the new video on Friday, and it kicks off showing Bob attending Alaska's funeral. Jiggly Caliente makes a surprise appearance and is shown singing at the funeral.
It then goes on to depict Alaska rising from the grave and riding off into the distance with Bob, which is reminiscent of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's "Telephone" music video.
It was executive produced by Bob the Drag Queen, produced by Krystina Christiansen and was directed by Assad Yacoub.
The video premiered on Cosmopolitan.com, and Bob shared the meaning behind the song.
"One of the girls said something online that could be considered shady," Bob told Cosmo. "Then it became something between 'Drag Race' girls, more of a 'Drag Race' inside joke."
Bob also shared with Cosmo why she wanted to collaborate with Alaska.
"The song came about backstage while I was on the Haterz Roast tour with Alaska," Bob shared. "We started talking about and it grew from there. I reached out to a producer who wanted to work with me and 'Yet Another Dig' was born."
What do you think of the new jam?
-- Stephanie Swaim