'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winners Bob The Drag Queen & Alaska Release New Music Video

Bob the Drag Queen's new "Yet Another Dig" music video is truly sickening and it features a special collaboration with Alaska Thunderf*ck.

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" winners released the new video on Friday, and it kicks off showing Bob attending Alaska's funeral. Jiggly Caliente makes a surprise appearance and is shown singing at the funeral.

It then goes on to depict Alaska rising from the grave and riding off into the distance with Bob, which is reminiscent of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's "Telephone" music video.