'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winners Jinkx Monsoon, Sharon Needles & More Star In New 'Let It Snow' Music Video

The holidays are here, okurrrr!

The new music video for "Let It Snow" from the album, "Christmas Queens 3" and it sleighs in a major way.

The sickening holiday masterpiece, created by Producer Entertainment Group, features Jinkx Monsoon, Jiggly Caliente, Manila Luzon, Thorgy Thor, Peppermint, Phi Phi O'Hara, Ginger Minj and Sharon Needles.