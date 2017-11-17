'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winners Jinkx Monsoon, Sharon Needles & More Star In New 'Let It Snow' Music Video

The holidays are here, okurrrr!
The new music video for "Let It Snow" from the album, "Christmas Queens 3" and it sleighs in a major way.
The sickening holiday masterpiece, created by Producer Entertainment Group, features Jinkx Monsoon, Jiggly Caliente, Manila Luzon, Thorgy Thor, Peppermint, Phi Phi O'Hara, Ginger Minj and Sharon Needles.
Get ready to have your wig snatched – watch the video below:
"Christmas Queens 3" is currently available on iTunes. "Christmas Queens" albums one and two both reached the No.1 spot on iTunes and got to No. 2 on Billboard back in 2015 and 2016.
The "Christmas Queens Sing-Along" concert special is also out on Vimeo now, and is a "combination of live performances, interviews, music videos and backstage moments from various stops along the sold-out 2016 world tour," according to a statement about the special.
It stars Alaska Thunderf**k, Ginger Minj, Ivy Winters, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Katya, Manila Luzon, Phi Phi O’Hara and Sharon Needles, and features Michelle Visage!
Check out the trailer below:
These holiday huntys are also embarking on a world tour extravaganza that kicks off on Nov. 22 in the U.S.
See their complete touring schedule below:
Europe
- Nov. 29 - Stockholm, Sweden
- Dec. 1 - Amsterdam
- Dec. 2 - Copenhagen, Denmark
- Dec. 3 - Oslo, Norway
UK
- Dec. 7 – London
- Dec. 8 – Leamington
- Dec. 9 - Cardiff
- Dec. 11 - Bristol
- Dec. 12 - Brighton
- Dec. 14 - Manchester
- Dec. 16 - Glasgow
North America
- Nov. 22 – New Orleans, La.
- Nov. 24 - Honolulu, Hawaii
- Dec. 17 - New York City
- Dec. 19 - Boston, Mass.
- Dec. 21 - Chicago
- Dec. 22 - Los Angeles
- Dec. 23 - San Francisco, Calif.
-- Stephanie Swaim