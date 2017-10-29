'RuPaul's Drag Race's' Alaska, Katya & More Set To Drop Album & Go On 'Christmas Queens' Tour

The holidays are looking very merry, and very eleganza extravaganza!

"RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Alaska Thunderf*ck, BenDeLaCreme, Bob the Drag Queen, Ginger Minj, Ivy Winters, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Phi Phi O'Hara, Sharon Needles, Thorgy Thor and more are set to be featured on the truly sickening third "Christmas Queens" album.

The ladies are also set to hit the road for their international "Christmas Queens" Tour which kicks off on Nov. 24 in Hawaii.