'RuPaul's Drag Race's' Alaska, Katya & More Set To Drop Album & Go On 'Christmas Queens' Tour

The holidays are looking very merry, and very eleganza extravaganza!

"RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Alaska Thunderf*ck, BenDeLaCreme, Bob the Drag Queen, Ginger Minj, Ivy Winters, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Phi Phi O'Hara, Sharon Needles, Thorgy Thor and more are set to be featured on the truly sickening third "Christmas Queens" album.

The ladies are also set to hit the road for their international "Christmas Queens" Tour which kicks off on Nov. 24 in Hawaii. 

Artwork for the "Christmas Queens" Tour

(Producer Entertainment Group)

READ: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winners Bob The Drag Queen & Alaska Release New Music Video

The ladies are also set to hit the road for their international "Christmas Queens" Tour which kicks off on Nov. 24 in Hawaii.

The confirmed tour dates are:

Europe

  • Nov. 29 - Stockholm, Sweden
  • Dec. 1 - Amsterdam, Nl
  • Dec. 2 - Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Dec. 3 - Oslo, Norway 

READ: 'RuPual's Drag Race All Stars' S3 Cast Officially Ru-vealed

UK

  • Dec. 7 – London
  • Dec. 8 – Leamington
  • Dec. 9 - Cardiff
  • Dec. 11 - Bristol
  • Dec.  12 - Brighton
  • Dec.  14 - Manchester
  • Dec.  16 - Glasgow

North America

  • Nov. 24 - Honolulu, Hi
  • Dec. 17 - New York City
  • Dec. 19 - Boston, Mass.
  • Dec. 21 - Chicago
  • Dec. 22 - Los Angeles
  • Dec. 23 - San Francisco, Calif

On top of the tour and album, Producer Entertainment Group is planning on releasing a 60 minute concert special that will be available on VOD and other platforms.

"Christmas Queens" Tour tickets are available here.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News