'RuPual's Drag Race All Stars' S3 Cast Officially Ru-vealed





Aja (Season Nine)

Brooklyn, NY

Twitter: @ajaqueen, Instagram: @ajathekween

Your edges are officially snatched! Fresh off season nine, the banji gal of Brooklyn is back to pick up where she left off. Princess Disastah may have erupted from a volcano sis, but Aja is refined and ready to show that she’s a force to be reckoned with. The true gagarini will be when Aja hits the runway, leaving everyone gooped and gagged in her wake. In a sea of Linda Evangelista’s, there’s only one Aja.

BenDeLaCreme (Season Six)

Seattle, WA

Twitter: @bendelacreme, Instagram: @bendelacreme

HI EVERYBODY! IT’S ME, BENDELACREME! Season six’s Miss Congeniality is ready for another shot at the crown, but she’s still Ms. Crème if you’re nasty. This campy queen is ready to reach new levels of supremacy and dominate her competition. Dela’s terminally delightful demeanor and sickening talent will be her greatest strengths, as she navigates the treacherous waters of “All Stars” season three.

Chi Chi DeVayne (Season Eight)

Shreveport, LA

Twitter: @ChiChiDeVayne, Instagram: @chichidevayneofficial

Laissez les bon temps rouler! The Creole queen from season eight is back and ready to let the good times roll. Chi Chi has hung up the ‘cheap queen’ moniker and is ready to embrace the finer things in life like expensive jewels, and maybe even the coveted crown. This southern bayou princess is ready to perform and burn up the stage once again. She doesn’t get ready, she stays ready.

Kennedy Davenport (Season Seven)

Dallas, TX

Twitter: @kennedyddoftx, Instagram: @kennedyddoftx

Well, hello! The dancing diva of Texas is back and ready to slay. The struggle may have been real in season seven, but Kennedy has crystalized and emerged from the embers stronger than ever. Her background in pageants has proven that her exquisite polish and attention to detail is undeniable, and she’s ready to show it off again one jump split at a time. Newark. LaGuardia. Kennedy.

Milk (Season Six)

New York, NY

Twitter: @bigandmilky, Instagram: @bigandmilky

She does a body good, girl! It’s milkin’ time and the dairy queen of season six is back and better than ever. Known for her groundbreaking runways, Milk did 'weird' before it was chic. She’s bringing back the jaw-dropping looks, and is ready for some amazing fashion moments. This time around Milk won’t only outshine her competitors, she’ll whiz past them doing a triple axel jump… wearing a beard. And pregnant.

Morgan McMichaels (Season Two)

Los Angeles, CA

Twitter: @morganmcmichael, Instagram: @morganmcmichaels

Morgan McMichaellllllls, bitch! Since this Queen of Los Angeles drag stomped into the workroom back in season two, Morgan has been ready to once again return and compete for the crown. Morgan’s fierce attitude and lip sync abilities are only some of the many tools she has to help propel herself into the Drag Race Hall of Fame - right next to her drag mother: “All Stars” season one winner, Chad Michaels. In this competition, the Scottish Scandal is out for blood.

Shangela (Seasons Two & Three)

Los Angeles, CA

Twitter: @itsSHANGELA, Instagram: itsshangela

Halleloo! The original comeback queen of season two and three is jumping out of boxes and werqing her way down the runway once again - because she is what!? Sickening! This time, the Nancy Drew of Drag, has her sights set on one thing and one thing only: the crown. If anyone knows how to attack with strategy, it’s this pint-sized princess of Paris, Texas, and she is taking no prisoners.

Thorgy Thor (Season Eight)

Brooklyn, NY

Twitter: @ThorgyThor, Instagram: @thorgythor

Woo! Thorgy with a T H and orgy and I feel incredible! Thorgy is back from season eight and ready to kick off some "All Stars" season three shenanigans. You better think again Ru-Ru kitty if you underestimate this Brooklyn babe, because there's no doubting she's in it to win it. Thorgy’s bag of tricks is in tow, and she’s ready to bring the drama and conflama. Witty catchphrase, you know what I mean?

Trixie Mattel (Season Seven)

Los Angeles, CA

Twitter: @trixiemattel, Instagram: @trixiemattel

This isn’t Maury Povich?! Oh honey, season seven was just the beginning for Trixie, who is no doubt still painting for the check-cashing place down the street. Just like Barbie, Trixie relocated from Wisconsin to southern California, her dreams still unfolding as she competes again for the crown. No doubt her biting sense of humor will serve this comedy queen well as she dukes it out with the best of the best. Honey!