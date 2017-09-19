Russell Wilson Teaches Football To Ciara's Son

Russell Wilson is showing baby Future how to be the next big
Football star!
Ciara posted this video to Instagram, which shows Future repeatedly copying the Seattle Seahawk's agility training workout. You can hear the 31-year-old singer in the background cheering both of her men on.
She captioned the post, "Coach Pappa Russ and Juicy Man! 🏈 This Makes Me ☺!! That boy got quick feet for his age!"
Russell and Ciara have been married since July 2016, and have a 5-month-old baby Sienna together. Ciara gave birth to her son, Future—with her rapper ex-fiancé Future—back in 2014.
We might see baby Future on the field soon!
-- Kevin Zelman