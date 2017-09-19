Russell Wilson Teaches Football To Ciara's Son

Russell Wilson is showing baby Future how to be the next big Football star!



Ciara posted this video to Instagram, which shows Future repeatedly copying the Seattle Seahawk's agility training workout. You can hear the 31-year-old singer in the background cheering both of her men on.

She captioned the post, "Coach Pappa Russ and Juicy Man! 🏈 This Makes Me ☺!! That boy got quick feet for his age!"