Ryan Gosling Returning To 'Saturday Night Live' For Season Premiere

"Saturday Night Live" says it's kicking off its 43rd season Sept. 30 with guest host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.

For Gosling's encore host appearance he'll be on hand to promote his new film, "Blade Runner 2049." Jay-Z will be plugging a world tour that starts next month.

On Oct. 7, "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot will be guest host, with musical guest Sam Smith.