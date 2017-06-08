Ryan Lochte Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte is officially a father! The Olympic swimmer and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid have welcomed their first child.
Ryan shared his and Kayla's happy news on Twitter while also revealing the little one's name.
"Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 am when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born. can't stop crying from tears of joy," he wrote on Thursday.
The couple first announced they were expecting last December with dual Instagram posts in which Ryan is pictured kissing Kayla's belly underwater.
"My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received," he captioned at the time, adding several hashtags including "#CLOUD9," "#excited" and "#love."
Just two months earlier, the gold medalist told Access Hollywood he was ready for another big milestone – walking down the aisle.
"I want to be a part of this with her," he said of wedding planning with Kayla. "I want to pick out the flowers, I want to pick out the cake, do everything with her."
-- Erin Biglow