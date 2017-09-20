Ryan Phillippe Breaks His Silence On Assault Allegations

Ryan Phillippe is speaking out against the recent allegations from his ex-girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, in which she presented claims of assault, emotional distress, battery, and drug abuse.

Phillippe sent out a letter on Twitter saying in part, "I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations circulated about me. At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted."

He continues in his letter, "As a man, raised by women, in a household where women's rights, feminism, and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged."