Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Wife Blake Lively Over Her On-Set Appearance

Ryan Reynolds is trolling his wife again!
The "Deadpool" actor shared a photo of his wife, Blake Lively, on Monday from the set of her new movie "The Rhythm Section" where she is nearly unrecognizable sporting a short messy blonde wig pulled into a blue beanie, baggy clothes, minimal make-up and a set of hiking boots. Naturally, Ryan had quite the sarcastic caption for the snap. Ryan wrote "#nofilter" alongside the photo.
The photo was making the rounds on Monday with tons of fans questioning if the pic could actually be of the typically glamorous, Blake.
Ryan's latest social media blast is definitely one of many. The actor is notorious for making wisecracks about his wife and children. On his birthday in late October, Ryan joked that he one-upped his kids this year with this hilarious tweet.
"My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else."
Clearly Ryan has a good sense of humor — but so does, Blake. For his birthday, she also shared a funny photo on social media of Ryan Gosling with her hubby nearly cropped out of the pic. She captioned it, "Happy birthday baby."
It's safe to say that the fabulous couple has a healthy dose of laughter in their household after 5 years of marriage and two daughters.
-- Kevin Zelman