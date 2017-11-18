Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations Brought On By Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest is disputing an allegation that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with an employee at E! News nearly a decade ago.



In a statement Friday, Seacrest says his former wardrobe stylist made the complaint. Seacrest isn't releasing details of the allegation but says he's "truly sorry" if he made her feel "anything but respected."

Still, Seacrest disputes the allegation, which he calls reckless, and describes himself as "an advocate for women."

E! spokeswoman Joanne Park says the network is investigating.