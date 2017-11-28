Sammi 'Sweetheart' Won't Be Participating In 'Jersey Shore' Reboot Because Of Ronnie

Get ready to GTL on your Jersday's because a "Jersey Shore" reboot is coming to MTV… minus one cast member.

The original cast, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, are getting back together, but we can't help but notice Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will not be returning.

Deena Nicole Cortese joined her fellow meatballs on "Jersey Shore" in 2011 during season 3.