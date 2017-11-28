Sammi 'Sweetheart' Won't Be Participating In 'Jersey Shore' Reboot Because Of Ronnie

Get ready to GTL on your Jersday's because a "Jersey Shore" reboot is coming to MTV… minus one cast member.
The original cast, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, are getting back together, but we can't help but notice Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will not be returning.
Deena Nicole Cortese joined her fellow meatballs on "Jersey Shore" in 2011 during season 3.
"Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn't want to," a source told Us Weekly. "A big reason for that was because she didn't want to be around Ronnie. She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn't want to change that."
Sammi and Ronnie had a rocky relationship that viewers witnessed while they were filming "Jersey Shore" from 2009-2012.
The "Shore" couple called it quits in 2014 and have since moved on with new relationships. Ronnie dated Kardashian-BFF Malika Haqq for a few weeks after meeting on "Famously Single" and Sammi seems to be in a steady relationship with Christian Biscardi.
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" will be coming back to TV in 2018.
-- Kevin Zelman