Sandra Bullock And Leonardo DiCaprio Lead Hollywood's Houston Aid

A pair of Oscar winners, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio, are leading the way in stars' donations to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, but they're not alone. Numerous other celebrities have pledged sizable amounts to charities.

Here's a list of stars who have publicly pledged to donate:

— Sandra Bullock, $1 million to the American Red Cross

— Leonardo DiCaprio, $1 million to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund