Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Say Corey Feldman Never Released Molester's Name

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are responding to Corey Feldman's claims that he released the name of his alleged child molester in 1993 and they did nothing about it. In a statement obtained by Access Hollywood, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kelly Hoover said that their office never received a name from Feldman.

"We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993. Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects. If he has any information regarding a crime or crimes that occurred, we encourage him to contact our office or his local law enforcement agency," the statement read.

The Santa Barbara Police Department also told Access Hollywood that Feldman never contacted them about the alleged incident.

"The Santa Barbara Police Department was not contacted by Mr. Feldman regarding any incidents or allegations. If he was we would have taken them seriously and conducted an investigation," a public information officer for the department told Access. "It appears Mr. Feldman is claiming incidents occurred in the County of Santa Barbara, not the City of Santa Barbara. The County of Santa Barbara is handled by a different law enforcement agency entirely. We only handle incidents that occur within the city limits of Santa Barbara."



The city department also added that they have no information about Feldman's claims.

Feldman told Matt Lauer in an interview on the "Today" show on Monday that he knows the names of pedophiles who prey on young children in Hollywood, and he wants to release their identities but he fears for his safety. In the interview, Feldman alleged that he did come forward when he was younger with a name of his own attacker, but authorities and people in power in Hollywood did not help him.

Feldman was criticized last week after he vowed to come forward with names, but only after he raised $10 million to produce and direct a documentary film. In the film, Feldman said he will expose the men who used their position of power against young children. Lauer openly questioned Feldman’s need to raise the money in order to share the names, asking him why film students are able to create a film for a portion of the price.

"That’s a film student,” Feldman responded. "We’re talking about a theatrical release.”

Lauer also questioned how long it would take for him to release the names, given that his fundraising page for the film has only raised $200,000 out of the $10 million.

"You just told me that this is still prevalent in Hollywood, so every day you wait, every day you try to raise money, I would imagine, you believe children are still being abused by pedophiles in Hollywood," Lauer said. "So why are you sitting down talking to me? Why aren’t you sitting down talking to the police right now?"

Feldman responded by asking why the responsibility is all on him?

"There are thousands of people in Hollywood who have the same information. Why is it all on me? Why is it if I don’t release the names in the next two months, six months or a year, I’m the bad guy? I’m the victim here. I’m the one who’s been abused. I’m the one who’s trying to come forward and do something about it."