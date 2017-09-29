Sara Haines Makes Embarrassing Gaffe On 'The View' And Gets Bleeped

The bleep button was in full swing on Thursday's "The View" when co-host Sara Haines dropped an s-bomb on the live ABC talk show.
Sara and the rest of the ladies were discussing Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner's relationship when Sara got tongue-tied with pronouns as she tried to correctly address Caitlyn Jenner’s gender prior to her tradition to a woman.
In the clip Sara says, "I think there's... you have to talk about Kris because Kris was a direct part of his life... her life, s**t". As the audience and the rest of the ladies at the table try to laugh it off, Sara continues, "Sorry, take it away Whoopi!"
When she realized she got her pronouns mixed up, out came the curse words! An embarrassed Sara immediately put her hands over her face and hid from the live TV cameras. Naturally, her “The View” co-hosts came to the rescue. Whoopi Goldberg picked up right where she left off and continued with the show as if nothing happened. The rest of the women simply laughed off the entire situation.
Hey, mistakes happen!
-- Kevin Zelman