Sara Haines Makes Embarrassing Gaffe On 'The View' And Gets Bleeped

The bleep button was in full swing on Thursday's "The View" when co-host Sara Haines dropped an s-bomb on the live ABC talk show.

Sara and the rest of the ladies were discussing Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner's relationship when Sara got tongue-tied with pronouns as she tried to correctly address Caitlyn Jenner’s gender prior to her tradition to a woman.

In the clip Sara says, "I think there's... you have to talk about Kris because Kris was a direct part of his life... her life, s**t". As the audience and the rest of the ladies at the table try to laugh it off, Sara continues, "Sorry, take it away Whoopi!"