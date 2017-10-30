Is Sarah Hyland Dating ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Wells Adams? Check Out Their Coordinated Halloween Costumes!

Sarah Hyland and "The Bachelorette’s" Wells Adams have set the Internet on fire with dating rumors!

The "Modern Family" star stepped out over the weekend with Wells at a Halloween party and the duo rocked coordinating costumes, leading many fans to believe that there was more between them than meets the eye.

For the night on the town, Sarah and Wells both rocked “Stranger Things” costumes. Sarah played Dustin while Wells was dressed as Eleven from the hit Netflix series. Wells was incognito in a dress and a wig and carried a box of Eggo waffles. Sarah shared a picture of their night out on Instagram and captioned the photo, "#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween"