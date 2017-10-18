Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Have A 'Cruel Intentions' Reunion – See The Pic!

Almost two decades after the release of their hit film, "Cruel Intentions," stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair reunited in Beverly Hills! The two gals hit the theSkimm's cocktails event on Monday and shared some photo magic from their night on the town.
Sarah posted a selfie with her "girl crush” and captioned her Instagram photo, "Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @TheRealSelmaBlair my girl crush, now and forever."
Movie fans were flipping out over the lovefest between the two gals. Selma shared the same photo and captioned it with her own sweet message, "My angels really pulled through last night. So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @SarahMGellar, I needed that."
Sarah is no stranger to heating up Instagram with photos alongside Selma. Back in June, Sarah shared a photo on Twitter from her most iconic scene with Selma from "Cruel Intentions” where they are sharing a steamy smooch. She captioned the snap, ".@SelmaBlair - #FlashbackFriday and #happybirthday. [Kissing] burns 6.4 calories a minute..want to work out?!?"
So not only are these two still BFFs, they still reminisce about their classic flick.
