Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Have A 'Cruel Intentions' Reunion – See The Pic!

Almost two decades after the release of their hit film, "Cruel Intentions," stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair reunited in Beverly Hills! The two gals hit the theSkimm's cocktails event on Monday and shared some photo magic from their night on the town.

Sarah posted a selfie with her "girl crush” and captioned her Instagram photo, "Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @TheRealSelmaBlair my girl crush, now and forever."