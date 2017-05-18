'Saturday Night Live's' Bobby Moynihan To Exit After 9 Seasons

Bobby Moynihan will leave "Saturday Night Live" following this weekend's season finale after nine seasons on the NBC show.

Deadline.com reports Moynihan is bowing out after CBS picked up the pilot for "Me, Myself & I," a sitcom starring Moynihan and John Laroquette.

Moynihan is the second-longest tenured member of the "SNL" cast behind Keenan Thompson. His best known recurring character is Drunk Uncle, who shows up to tell stories on the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

Bobby Moynihan attends the New York premiere of 'Adult Beginners' hosted by RADiUS with The Cinema Society & Brooks Brothers at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 21, 2015 in New York City

PHOTOS: 'Saturday Night Live': Scenes & Stars

Moynihan has also voiced characters in the animated films "The Secret Life of Pets," ''Inside Out" and "Monsters University."

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk35

Related news

Latest News