'Scandal' Ending After Season 7; Shonda Rhimes Says They'll Leave 'Nothing On the Table'

The rumors are true – "Scandal's" next season will
be its last.
ABC confirmed the news on Tuesday ahead of its Upfronts presentation.
Executive Producer and "Scandal" Creator Shonda Rhimes discussed the show's end in a statement provided by ABC
"Deciding how to end a show is easy," Shonda's statementread. "Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: 'This is it?' Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our 'Scandal' family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff."
"Scandal" premiered in 2012, and became part of the network's big Thursday night schedule, dubbed #TGIT.
Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, called the show's exit "bittersweet" for gladiators.
"Shonda has decided the series needs to come to a close, and while this is definitely a bittersweet moment for all of us gladiators, I have no doubt what she has in store for the final season will be as powerful as what’s come before, and we will be sure to honor that every step of the way," her statement read.
The show's Season 6 finale airs May 18 at 9/8c on ABC.
-- Jolie Lash