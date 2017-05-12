'Scandal's' Katie Lowes Reveals She & Husband Adam Shapiro Expecting First Child

"Scandal" star Katie Lowes and her husband, Adam Shaprio, are expecting their first child.

The actress, who plays Quinn on the #TGIT drama, revealed the news on Thursday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"My husband and I -- we are expecting our first baby" Katie said, sharing her excitement with the late night host.

WATCH: 'Scandal' Shocker: Kerry Washington & More Weigh In On That Sudden Murder

Katie also revealed the sex of her baby.

"It's our first one. It's a boy. We have zero names," she said before she and Jimmy joked about name options.

WATCH: 'Scandal': Kerry Washington On Reaching 100 Episodes & Revising Show's Past In 'What If . . . ' Ep

Katie said one of the first people to know was her boss, "Scandal" Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes.

"I told her like five minutes from being pregnant," Katie said.

"You know what she said to me? She already knew … because she's Shonda, she's a genius, she like knows everything that's going on in the world," the actress added.

-- Jolie Lash

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk34

Related news

Latest News