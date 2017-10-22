'Scared Famous' Exclusive: See Alaska & Safaree Face Off

"RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Alaska and Safaree of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" fame are not here to play on VH1's new competition show, "Scared Famous."
See them face off to find out who's the stronger competitor in this exclusive clip!
"Scared Famous" takes some of reality TV's biggest names, puts them in a haunted house together and tries to scare them, as well as making them participate in crazy hard challenges.
The prize? $100,000 to the charity of their choice.
Redman is the "Master of Scare-a-Monies" for the show, and the competitors include Alaska, Don Benjamin, Drita D'Avanzo, Erica Mena, Eva Marcille, Miss Nikki Baby, Safaree, Sky, Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Yung Joc.
"Scared Famous" premieres on Oct. 23 at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1.
-- Stephanie Swaim
