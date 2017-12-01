Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made their debut as a couple on Thursday night in New York.
The new couple attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala and they posed for photographers, which officially confirmed their relationship status. The duo has been dating for over six months, but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
The "Avengers" actress, 32, looked gorgeous in a red vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown and the "Saturday Night Live" star looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The duo walked the red carpet separately but inside the bash they were all smiles and appeared to stay close to each other.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attends The 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 30, 2017 in New York City (Getty Images)
Colin's "SNL" co-star, Aidy Bryant was also at the charity event and she posted a cute Instagram story of her friend up on stage making an announcement.
"When you a hunk and you know it," Aidy wrote on the photo of Colin.
Scarlett Johansson & 'SNL' Boyfriend Colin Jost Make Their First Public Appearance Together! (Getty Images)
Rumors began to swirl back in May when Scarlett and Colin were spotted on their way to the "SNL" season finale party.
ScarJo was previously married to Ryan Reynolds for three years. Following their separation, she went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac, but they got divorced in the same year. They are parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Rose.
We're excited to see where this relationship goes!
-- Kevin Zelman