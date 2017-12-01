Scarlett Johansson & 'SNL' Boyfriend Colin Jost Make Their First Public Appearance Together!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made their debut as a couple on Thursday night in New York.

The new couple attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala and they posed for photographers, which officially confirmed their relationship status. The duo has been dating for over six months, but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The "Avengers" actress, 32, looked gorgeous in a red vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown and the "Saturday Night Live" star looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The duo walked the red carpet separately but inside the bash they were all smiles and appeared to stay close to each other.