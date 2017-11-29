Scarlett Johansson’s Relationship With 'SNL' Star Colin Jost Getting Serious

There’s no funny business when it comes to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost!
The 33-year-old “Avengers” star is reportedly getting serious with Colin. A source tells People that the couple have already met each other's families.
“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of the “SNL” star told the mag. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”
Colin even treated his leading lady to a romantic dinner at 1700 House in the Hamptons for her birthday last Wednesday, along with an intimate group of friends.
Relationship rumors first started swirling when the-now-couple was spotted kissing at a "SNL" afterparty back in May. Keeping their romance low-key, Scarlett and Colin have yet to make a public appearance together.
Scarlett was previously married to French journalist Romain Dauriac. The two separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in September – four months after Scarlett and Colin initially started dating. Together, Scarlett and Romain share 3-year-old daughter Rose.
The big screen bombshell was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.
Looks like Scarlett has found love again. Here’s to the happy couple!
-- Kevin Zelman