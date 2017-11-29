Scarlett Johansson’s Relationship With 'SNL' Star Colin Jost Getting Serious

There’s no funny business when it comes to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost!

The 33-year-old “Avengers” star is reportedly getting serious with Colin. A source tells People that the couple have already met each other's families.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of the “SNL” star told the mag. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”